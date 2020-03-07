Freshman Jadyn Jackson, a Lanier grad, entered the game to pinch run and wound up eventually hitting the walk-off single to give No. 29 Georgia Tech baseball the 4-3 win over Virginia Tech on Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (9-4, 1-0 ACC) struggled hitting with runners in scoring position for much of the game, but caught fire in the ninth as Michael Guldberg singled and Wesleyan grad Colin Hall doubled to put runners at second and third and no outs. After Drew Compton walked on four pitches, Norcross grad Baron Radcliff came through to tie the game with a two-RBI single.
Jackson then entered after two strikeouts and the bases loaded, taking the first pitch of the at-bat into the wind and right field to plate the game-winning run.
Keeping the game close, Tech got a career night out of starter right-hander Jonathan Hughes as he allowed just one earned run in a career-long 7 innings, striking out a career-high nine batters. Freshman lefty Dalton Smith (2-0) entered in the top of the ninth and pitched a no-hit inning, punching out two.
The Hokies (8-4, 0-1 ACC) were held to just five hits on the night as Carson Taylor and Tanner Thomas both had RBI singles. Right-hander Matthew Siverling (0-1) received the loss after allowing a hit and a run without recording an out in the ninth.
Georgia Tech returns for Game 2 on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.