SUGAR HILL — Derrick Brown is ready to win. The former Lanier High School and Auburn University standout is two seasons deep into his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, and is still waiting for his first taste of team success.
Individually, he has recorded five sacks and 75 tackles in two seasons and has started 29 out of a possible 33 games for Matt Rhule’s Panthers. But the Panthers went just 10-23 in those 33 games, and Brown is eager to try to right the ship in 2022.
“Changing the culture,” Brown said is the most exciting thing about the 2022 season in an interview at his youth football camp this summer. “We did a lot of hard work this offseason to be able to go into the fall and be able to give it a good run. That’s what we’re going to do, and that’s what we’re looking forward to. All things aside, I’m looking forward to playing with my teammates this year.”
Long before he was a Panther, Brown was wrecking game plans and taking down quarterbacks at Lanier. He emerged as a five-star recruit thanks to his dominant performances with the Longhorns, amassing 33.5 sacks and 270 tackles throughout his high school career. And no matter how far he goes into his NFL career, he remembers where it all started.
“Whenever I think back to the best times I had in football, I think back to all of my boys who were groomsmen at my wedding, they were all my boys that I sat in the high school locker room with,” Brown said. “I’ve got a lot of love for Lanier, a lot of love for Sugar Hill; this is my city.”
Almost seven years after playing his final snap for the Longhorns, he still remembers his best moment with Lanier’s program. It was not the undefeated regular season as a senior, helping the program capture back-to-back region championships or win its first playoff games in program history. It was instead a more personal victory, one that tied into his family values.
“It was the last game of my senior year,” Brown recalled. “I think we were playing Winder-Barrow. I was playing with my brother, and he got in. We played one play together in that game, and he made a tackle. It was just a smile, feel good moment. That place has something special about it. ”
Brown continued to be a force at Auburn, making an immediate impact as a freshman and seeing his role grow throughout his career. He helped the Tigers win the SEC West in 2017, starting all 12 regular season games as a sophomore. By his senior year he was one of the best defensive tackles in college football, and was recognized as the top defensive player in all of the SEC in 2019.
With the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Panthers made Brown the first defensive tackle and just the second defensive lineman off the board. That lofty status also earned him a lofty contract, over $23 million guaranteed on his four-year rookie deal.
“I’ve been learning,” Brown said about the first two years of his pro career. “But I’m anxious now. It’s time to knock the jitters away and play some ball.”
While working through the adjustment period of learning how to shed blocks against professional offensive linemen and those early-career jitters, Brown has still established himself as one of the NFL’s premium defensive tackles. Whether it was recording his first career sack on Aaron Rodgers or getting an annual opportunity to play a game back in Atlanta against the division rival Falcons, Brown is continuing to elevate his status in the NFL.
All of it means more exposure for him, and more opportunities to give back to his community.
“Just growing up, my parents put that in me,” Brown said. “We didn’t always have everything, but we had what we needed, and we were never shy about sharing and giving out to folks if we could help them.”
Even off the field, everything is coming together for Brown. He married his longtime girlfriend Tayla Main in the spring, high school football teammates right by his side as he did it. They have two children together, both of whom were present at his football camp. He has his family life, his rising personal status and is staying connected with his community.
The only thing left to do is win.
