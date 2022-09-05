SUGAR HILL — Derrick Brown is ready to win. The former Lanier High School and Auburn University standout is two seasons deep into his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, and is still waiting for his first taste of team success. 

Individually, he has recorded five sacks and 75 tackles in two seasons and has started 29 out of a possible 33 games for Matt Rhule’s Panthers. But the Panthers went just 10-23 in those 33 games, and Brown is eager to try to right the ship in 2022.

