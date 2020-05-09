Lanier grad Derrick Brown is the first 2020 NFL Draft first-rounder to reach a contract agreement with his team.
The Auburn defensive linemen agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $23.621 million, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
Brown was selected seventh overall by the Panthers — the highest pick for a Gwinnett County player since George Rogers went first in 1981 — last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.