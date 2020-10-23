Lanier grad Derrick Brown, a rookie with the Carolina Panthers, has been named the Week 6 NFL Players Association Community MVP for hosting a drive-through Halloween event that provided more than $50,000 worth of costumes, accessories and gadgets to underprivileged Charlotte youth.
Brown was a first-round pick of the Panthers this year after four seasons at Auburn. He is the second Gwinnett grad to earn the award this season — Peachtree Ridge's Cameron Heyward was the Week 1 winner.
“It’s a blessing to be named NFLPA Community MVP,” Brown said. “I’m grateful to use my platform to give back and support those in need.”
Brown’s event, where he distributed pizza and more than 1,000 costumes to families in need, kicked off Project Universal Love, a monthly initiative by The Derrick Brown Foundation and The Family Institute of Health & Human Services to give back to the greater Charlotte community. Each month, Brown will work to create various pop-up villages around Charlotte that will distribute more than $50,000 in needed resources.
The Carolina Panthers rookie defensive lineman has not wasted any time in giving back to his team city since being selected No. 7 overall in this year’s NFL Draft. In addition to launching his own foundation and Project Universal Love, Brown stepped up earlier this year to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Auburn star provided five foster-care families in need each with a $1,000 gift card to Sam’s Club along with a free membership to the store.
“I look forward to continuing my impact on and off the field,” Brown said.
In honor of Brown being named this week’s Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to his foundation or charity of choice. Also, NFLPA supporting partner Pledge It has set up a crowdfunding campaign for supporters to make a flat donation at the following website: www.pledgeit.org/derrick-brown.
Brown, along with the other 2020 Community MVPs, will become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.
