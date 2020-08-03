Lanier grad Derrick Brown, fresh off a decorated four-year career at Auburn, was named the Amateur Athlete of the Year for the state of Alabama on Sunday.
The awards were voted on by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Brown, a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Carolina Panthers this year, was the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and won the prestigious Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Senior CLASS Award. He also was a finalist for the Outland, Nagurski and Bednarik trophies.
“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to receive this amazing recognition, especially knowing the number of phenomenal athletes who have played in this state,” Brown said in a statement through the school. “It’s special to see my work at Auburn come full circle, and of course, I am thankful to my teammates and coaches and to the Auburn family, whose support has been terrific.”
