Lanier grad Derrick Brown, a senior at Auburn, was named the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week and the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week this week.
Brown earned the honors after leading the Tigers to a victory at Texas A&M. He had four tackles (three for losses), two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
"He changed the game," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said in a school release. "They were sliding to him every time they passed. He was getting a push every time. He's a game-changer. That was impressive to watch."