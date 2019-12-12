ATLANTA — Derrick Brown walked the red carpet Thursday night at the College Football Hall of Fame, alongside the best players and coaches from the 2019 season, in a place fans didn’t expect to see the former Lanier Longhorns star.
People assumed he would be in the NFL by now.
But Brown went against the trend after his junior season at Auburn, passing up millions of dollars and a likely spot in the first round of the NFL Draft to return for what has been a memorable year. The dominant, 6-foot-5, 318-pound lineman swept the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards from both the media and the league’s coaches earlier in the week, then was among those recognized Thursday at the nationally televised College Football Awards.
Brown was up for three awards, two for his play and one for his off-the-field work, earning the most nominations of any player at the event. He didn’t win any of those three, but still made his mark during the 2019 season and throughout his four-year career and also was named a Walter Camp All-American during the festivities.
One of the impressed was ESPN college football analyst David Pollack, a Shiloh grad who has watched his fellow Gwinnett football grad closely during his Auburn career. Despite constant double-teams, Brown produced the best season of his career with 50 tackles (12 1/2 for losses) and four sacks.
“Derrick Brown has superhuman strength,” Pollack said. “I think he has the most powerful hands I’ve seen of any defensive tackle ever. Everybody has superpowers. I think his is electricity because he hits people and just shocks them and picks them up. He’s literally one of the strongest guys I’ve ever seen. Just disruptive for a D-tackle. I’ve seen him make so many great plays. He’s an absolute stud. He’s fun to watch.”
Thursday night’s celebration gave Brown another memory from this year, which has been rewarding for many reasons. He played one more season with his college friends, spent a year with his younger brother Kameron (an Auburn freshman) and enjoyed precious moments with his young son.
His return also allowed him to finish his degree — he graduates Saturday.
“Man, what a great ride it’s been,” said Brown, who is a semifinalist or finalist of no fewer than nine national awards. “It’s just starting to hit me that it’s over with.”
Most predicted Brown would win the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman Thursday night, but that went to Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, a sophomore. Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz was the third finalist in that category.
Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Young won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the defensive player of the year, topping Brown and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons. Brown also was one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, given for community service. Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink won that award.
With awards night behind him, there may be one college football game left in Brown’s future if he opts to play in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. He expects to make that decision by this weekend. After that, a first-round draft selection is still likely as most project Brown as a top-10 pick.
Georgia Bulldogs senior Rodrigo Blankenship was among the big winners Thursday night, taking home the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker. He took time afterward to praise a pair of Gwinnett grads who play a big role in his efforts — holder Jake Camarda of Norcross and snapper Payne Walker of North Gwinnett.
Heisman frontrunner Joe Burrow of LSU won the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s top quarterback, then capped that night by winning the Maxwell Award as overall player of the year.
The other top award-winners Thursday night Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (Doak Walker Award, best running back), LSU’s Grant Delpit (Jim Thorpe Award, top defensive back), LSU’s Ja’marr Chase (Biletnikoff Award, top wide receiver) and Kentucky’s Max Duffy (Ray Guy Award, top punter).