Lanier grad and Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Monday by the Associated Press, which announced its All-SEC honors.
LSU swept the other top awards with Joe Burrow as Offensive Player of the Year, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as Newcomer of the Year and Ed Orgeron as Coach of the Year.
Brown has been a dominant force on the interior of Auburn’s defensive line. The senior has 50 tackles (12 1/2 for losses) and four sacks. He also is up for a number of national awards, including the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player and the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in the country. Those two awards will be announced Thursday in Atlanta.
Peachtree Ridge grad Nigel Warrior, a safety at Tennessee, made the first-team defense.