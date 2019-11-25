Lanier grad Derrick Brown, a senior at Auburn, was named a finalist for three of college football’s major awards Monday afternoon.
The defensive lineman is one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award (College Defensive Player of the Year), the Outland Trophy (Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman) and the Wuerffel Trophy (Outstanding Community Service).
The finalists will be honored and the winners will be announced Thursday, Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards, held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The event will be broadcast live by ESPN.
Brown is joined on the Bednarik Award finalists list by Ohio State’s Chase Young and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons. His competition for the Outland Trophy is Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz and Oregon’s Penei Sewell.
The other Wuerffel Trophy finalists are Air Force’s Isaiah Sanders and Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink.