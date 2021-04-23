SUGAR HILL — Emely Carbajal’s overtime goal lifted the Lanier girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Paulding County in Thursday’s first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Emily Andrews scored the regulation goal for the Longhorns (12-7), who get a home game in the second round against Riverwood, which upset Region 6-AAAAAA champion Pope in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.