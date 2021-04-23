©Dale Zanine 2021_04_2202857.JPG

Scenes and action from the soccer match between Lanier and Paulding County during Thursday’s AAAAAA state playoff match at Lanier High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

SUGAR HILL — Emely Carbajal’s overtime goal lifted the Lanier girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Paulding County in Thursday’s first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

Emily Andrews scored the regulation goal for the Longhorns (12-7), who get a home game in the second round against Riverwood, which upset Region 6-AAAAAA champion Pope in the first round.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.