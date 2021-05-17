Lanier’s girls soccer program honored a trio of college signees with a Monday ceremony at the high school.
The Longhorns who will play soccer at the next level are Judah Haynes (University of Chicago), Daroly Ramos Lopez (Brenau University) and Kelsey Schexnayder (Life University).
