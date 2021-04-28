SUGAR HILL — Off the back of an overtime victory over Paulding County in the first round of the Class AAAAAA girls soccer playoffs, the Lanier Longhorns never got going in round two.
Murphy Barja scored for visiting Riverwood just 85 seconds after kickoff, and the Raiders never looked back in a convincing 5-0 victory at The Ranch.
It was off to the races for Riverwood after Barja scored with her head off a corner kick on the first attack of the game. The Raiders piled on the pressure from there, winning four corners in the first five minutes. It was only a matter of time before the tilted field resulted in another goal.
Kylie Rincon found that second marker 11 minutes after the opener. The right winger gained control of a long ball down Lanier’s left side before cutting into the penalty box and slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.
“The biggest thing was not being complacent from a big win over a No. 1 seed (Pope),” Riverwood head coach Madison Fletcher said on the fast start. “We knew moving forward we had to keep that momentum.”
The energy from the 2-1 upset victory over Pope was palpable through the entire Riverwood squad, and the Longhorns could not keep up.
Part of the reason was Lanier went into the game without left back and captain Judah Haynes after she suffered an injury in the first round. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, Riverwood — and Rincon in particular — had a field day down that side.
“We have a bunch of right-footed girls,” Fletcher said. “I think the switch of the field (to the right) was what got us to that point.”
Ten minutes later, Riverwood went back to its bread and butter when Rincon beat her defender and served a cross in from the right. Lily Hodges was there to meet it in the middle and make it 3-0 Riverwood. Clarke Sanford scored the fourth goal of the half 8:55 before the intermission.
“We sustained some defensive injuries in last week’s playoff game,” Lanier head coach Shelby Carlyle said. “Coming in today we tried something new; we tried to get some pressure up in the first half. That didn’t work for us. They were quick on that right side.”
The Raiders bookended the night with goals from corner kicks when Rachel Katz volleyed home a cross with her right foot inside the final five minutes.
“We’re losing a core group of seniors this year,” Carlyle said. “So this was a particularly tough one for us. It was exciting for these girls to host the second round, but we’re going to be sad to not have them back with us next year.”
Lanier finished the season with a 12-8 record.
“I wish them (Riverwood) luck in the next round,” Carlyle said. “We’ll give our girls some time to recuperate before they come back to us next season.”
