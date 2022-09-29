Former Hoover (Ala.) head football coach Josh Niblett has made an immediate impact at Gainesville, already matching last year’s win total in a 5-0 start. The Red Elephants’ closest games are a 23-13 win over Monroe Area and a 34-23 win over Marist. They also have victories over Mountain View, Clarke Central and Apalachee.
Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright has thrown for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns, five receivers have more than 100 yards (Sky Niblett has five TDs).
Friday’s matchup presents a big challenge for Lanier, which won its region opener 25-21 over Habersham Central. It was the Longhorns’ season high in points thanks to the play of the offensive line and running back Kaden Beard, who carried 29 times for 253 yards and a TD. Beard has rushed for 632 yards (126.4 per game), providing the contribution to a rushing attack that averages 184.6 yards.
In the passing game, Preston Ratliff (630 passing yards, four TDs) and Chase Jameson (16-344-3) have been the playmakers. Ratliff threw for 180 yards and two TDs against Habersham with Jameson (4-55-1) and Logan Laughlin (4-103-1) being the top targets.
Marco Rosas made a game-sealing interception last week, while Joel Parrish (nine tackles, one QB pressure), Ryan Jean (15 tackles, one QB pressure, two pass breakups), Gabe Falade (seven tackles, four QB pressures) and Blaine Gardner (nine tackles, one QB pressure) also played well on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.