After Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the Lanier senior class reached double figures with 10 college football signees.
The Longhorns headed off to play college football are defensive back Braylon Alexander (Washburn), quarterback Andrew Blackford (Virginia Military), defensive back Kris Burress (Navy), offensive lineman Price Campbell (Shorter), offensive lineman Nick Claypole (Olivet Nazarene), defensive lineman Tyson Cooper (Reinhardt), defensive back Yanis Kasende (Independence), defensive lineman Kyle King (Tufts), running back/defensive back Darren McLaurin (DePauw) and wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Washington (Independence).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.