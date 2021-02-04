Kris_Burress.jpg

Kris Burress

After Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the Lanier senior class reached double figures with 10 college football signees.

The Longhorns headed off to play college football are defensive back Braylon Alexander (Washburn), quarterback Andrew Blackford (Virginia Military), defensive back Kris Burress (Navy), offensive lineman Price Campbell (Shorter), offensive lineman Nick Claypole (Olivet Nazarene), defensive lineman Tyson Cooper (Reinhardt), defensive back Yanis Kasende (Independence), defensive lineman Kyle King (Tufts), running back/defensive back Darren McLaurin (DePauw) and wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Washington (Independence).

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.