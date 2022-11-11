ROSWELL — The Lanier Longhorns did have a positive start on both sides of the ball early, but Roswell quickly shifted the momentum on the way to ending the Longhorns’ season with a 55-8 final in the first round of the Class AAAAAA football playoffs Friday night.
K.J. Smith threw for 189 yards, including three touchdown passes, and ran for another TD for the Hornets, who improved to 10-1 while Lanier finishes the season, its first under new head coach Tyler Maloof, at 4-7.
On the opening series of the contest, the Longhorns’ defense forced Roswell’s explosive offense to punt after three plays. Then the Longhorns almost reached the end zone first but Preston Ratliff’s pass on an inside slant pattern went off Chase Jameson’s hands near the goal line. A play later, Ben Haynes broke the scoreless tie with a 33-yard field goal with 8:03 left in the first quarter.
But then the Hornets' speed and ability to break tackles were too much for the Longhorns to match.
Halfway into the first period, Smith put Roswell in front for good with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Elko. On the Hornets’ next possession, Smith found Dylan Williams in the corner of the end zone for a 26-yard score and 13-3 lead.
After Jameson’s pooch punt, Synkwan Smith added to Roswell’s margin with a 24-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Nearly three minutes later, Nykahi Davenport sprinted 34 yards to the end zone for a 27-3 advantage.
Then with the Longhorns deep in the Hornets’ territory, Jordan Beaurem intercepted Ratliff’s pass and returned it close to midfield. On the next play, Davenport found a hole and sprinted 60 yards down the sideline for a score with 3:20 left in the quarter. Then just before halftime, Smith threw a 32-yard TD pass to Elko for a 41-3 score at the break.
In the second half, Lanier benefited from another field goal (35 yards) by Haynes and a safety as a result of a bad snap.
Smith powered his way across the goal line from seven yards out midway through the third quarter and Alex Smiley capped the scoring with a 7-yard TD run in the final period.
Roswell 13 28 7 7 - 55
Lanier 3 0 2 3 - 8
FIRST QUARTER
Lanier: Ben Haynes 33 FG, 8:03
Roswell: Christopher Elko 22 pass from KJ Smith (conversion failed), 6:37
Roswell: Dylan Williams 26 pass from Smith (Brett Gonda kick), 3:21
SECOND QUARTER
Roswell: Synkwan Smith 24 run (Gonda kick), 11:05
Roswell: Nykahi Davenport 34 run (Gonda kick), 8:35
Roswell: Davenport 60 run (Gonda kick), 3:20
Roswell: Elko 32 pass from Smith (Gonda kick), :23
