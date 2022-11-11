HSFB_Lanier@Roswell_202211_Fagan-4.jpg

Lanier's Ryan Jean (11) brings down Roswell's Christopher Elko (1) during their GHSA AAAAAA Playoffs first round game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Roswell High School in Roswell. (Photo: Will Fagan)

ROSWELL — The Lanier Longhorns did have a positive start on both sides of the ball early, but Roswell quickly shifted the momentum on the way to ending the Longhorns’ season with a 55-8 final in the first round of the Class AAAAAA football playoffs Friday night.

K.J. Smith threw for 189 yards, including three touchdown passes, and ran for another TD for the Hornets, who improved to 10-1 while Lanier finishes the season, its first under new head coach Tyler Maloof, at 4-7.

