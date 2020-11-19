Lanier Longhorns (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Korey Mobbs
Record: 4-4, 1-4 region
Last week: Lost to Shiloh 20-17 in overtime
Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Ed Dudley
Record: 4-5, 2-3 region
Last week: Lost to Buford 45-7
Behind region leaders Buford and Dacula, a pack of teams are fighting for playoff spots in Region 8-AAAAAA, including Lanier (1-4 region) and Winder-Barrow (2-3 region). The two other contenders play Saturday afternoon when Shiloh (2-3) hosts Habersham (3-2).
Lanier's fate will hinge on the outcome of Shiloh-Habersham, but first it has to beat Winder-Barrow to put a tiebreaker into play. The Longhorns, on a run of seven straight playoff appearances, typically have postseason berths locked up by the regular-season finale.
"The last three weeks have been really tough, but from a senior class standpoint, this is about their legacy and about finishing with a winning record," Mobbs said. "We were 5-5 in Year 3 (2012), the first year we were eligible for the playoffs, and since then a we've had a lot of success. This senior group's had a lot of success, it's just been a year where things have not gone our way for a variety of reasons.
"You either make excuses or take care of what's in front of you and and what's in front of you is Winder-Barrow."
Lanier led Shiloh early last week, but watched the lead evaporate in the second half despite solid defensive showings from Aaron Prum (13 tackles), T.J. Thomas (five tackles, one for loss, two QB pressures) and Rylan Serna (15 tackles, three for losses, one sack, one QB hurry). Anthony Ramos' high blocking grade led the offense.
Lanier hopes to clean up last week's mistakes, and stop its three-game losing streak on Friday.
"We're not a bad football team when we play our best," Mobbs said.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lanier won 27-7 last year
Location: W. Clair Harris Stadium, Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.