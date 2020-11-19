x_MSC0401.jpg
Buy Now

Lanier's Bryan Williams (27) recovers a fumble on the 2 yard line and set up Lanier second score against Dacula.

 Craig Cappy

Lanier Longhorns (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Korey Mobbs

Record: 4-4, 1-4 region

Last week: Lost to Shiloh 20-17 in overtime

Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Ed Dudley

Record: 4-5, 2-3 region

Last week: Lost to Buford 45-7

Behind region leaders Buford and Dacula, a pack of teams are fighting for playoff spots in Region 8-AAAAAA, including Lanier (1-4 region) and Winder-Barrow (2-3 region). The two other contenders play Saturday afternoon when Shiloh (2-3) hosts Habersham (3-2).

Lanier's fate will hinge on the outcome of Shiloh-Habersham, but first it has to beat Winder-Barrow to put a tiebreaker into play. The Longhorns, on a run of seven straight playoff appearances, typically have postseason berths locked up by the regular-season finale.

"The last three weeks have been really tough, but from a senior class standpoint, this is about their legacy and about finishing with a winning record," Mobbs said. "We were 5-5 in Year 3 (2012), the first year we were eligible for the playoffs, and since then a we've had a lot of success. This senior group's had a lot of success, it's just been a year where things have not gone our way for a variety of reasons.

"You either make excuses or take care of what's in front of you and and what's in front of you is Winder-Barrow."

Lanier led Shiloh early last week, but watched the lead evaporate in the second half despite solid defensive showings from Aaron Prum (13 tackles), T.J. Thomas (five tackles, one for loss, two QB pressures) and Rylan Serna (15 tackles, three for losses, one sack, one QB hurry). Anthony Ramos' high blocking grade led the offense.

Lanier hopes to clean up last week's mistakes, and stop its three-game losing streak on Friday.

"We're not a bad football team when we play our best," Mobbs said.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Lanier won 27-7 last year

Location: W. Clair Harris Stadium, Winder

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.