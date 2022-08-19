CUMMING — Making consistent plays is extremely important in football, but it’s often big, momentum-swing moments that make the difference.
South Forsyth seemed to make all of the key plays in taking down Lanier by a 28-0 final score in a season-opening win Friday at home.
In the opening period, the War Eagles took advantage of two turnovers to score 14 points. Both of their touchdowns came on third down, albeit under polar opposite circumstances.
Following a near pick-six by Kai Fernandes on the first Lanier snap of the game, South Forsyth opened the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ty Watkins to James Margiotta, who made a remarkable diving grab.
Late in the quarter, the War Eagles faced a third-and-30 situation after Watkins recovered his own fumble at the 10-yard line.
Out of a Lanier timeout, Watkins rolled out to his right and found a wide-open Dash Moore near midfield. The junior wide receiver lived up to his name, sprinting to the end zone for a stunning 90-yard score.
Neither side scored in the second quarter, but South Forsyth marched downfield on its opening possession of the third period.
Despite being whistled for two false starts on the drive, the War Eagles found pay dirt — yet again on third down. Watkins lofted a ball into the uninhabited middle of the end zone, where Margiotta made a sliding grab to record the 25-yard touchdown.
Lanier found itself backed up near its own goal line late in the third quarter. On third down, the Longhorns decided against utilizing the ground game that had worked well for much of the night. Instead of handing off to either half of its two-headed monster of Kaden Beard and Tojaun Peyton, Lanier dropped back to pass.
The Longhorns quarterback lost his grip on the ball in the end zone, and War Eagles defensive lineman Brady Fogarty recovered, essentially sealing the win with his touchdown.
While Lanier came up short in Tyler Maloof’s head-coaching debut, Lanier did showcase a powerful rushing attack that gave South Forsyth fits at times. Had it not been for a few costly turnovers and some third-down struggles on defense, the Longhorns would have given themselves a chance to make things interesting in the fourth quarter.
