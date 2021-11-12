On the heels of consecutive shutout losses to Buford and Shiloh, Lanier’s football team shook the setbacks off for a big win last Friday that clinched a return to the state playoffs after a one-year absence. The Longhorns defeated Winder-Barrow 22-13 in Game 10, advancing to Saturday’s first round in Class AAAAAA.
Bryan Williams rushed 23 times for 141 yards in last week’s win, and Savodd Underwood added seven rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Keller Hartl had a 22-yard TD run, a 10-yard catch and contributed to a big night up front for Lanier with an 80 percent blocking grade.
The defense was led in the Winder-Barrow game by Jeremy Scott (seven tackles, one caused fumble, one interception, one pass breakup), Kameron Moore (five solo tackles, one interception, one pass breakup) and Tywan Royal (six solo tackles, one for loss, one caused fumble, two pass breakups).
The victory set up a first-round road trip to Region 6-AAAAAA champion Kennesaw Mountain, a first-time region champion with its first winning record since 2008. The Mustangs started 6-0, slipped up with a 17-15 loss at South Cobb and rebounded for three straight wins to close the regular season.
