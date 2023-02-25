63ba5bf53244e.image.jpg

Osmar Garcia-Araujo

SUGAR HILL — The third-ranked Lanier’s boys basketball advanced to the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals with a 67-55 win over No. 7 South Paulding on Saturday.

Osmar Garcia-Araujo led the Longhorns with 24 points and 13 rebounds, Tahai Morgan had 16 points and five rebounds and Jayce Nathaniel had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

