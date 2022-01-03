urgent Lanier defeats Forsyth Central in girls basketball From Staff Reports Jan 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUGAR HILL — Lanier’s girls basketball team opened 2022 with a 36-29 win over Forsyth Central on Monday. Karina Lopez had 15 points to lead the Longhorns, while Riley Bryan added eight points. Recommended for you +25 IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top news photos from last week - Dec. 27-Jan. 3 A look back at the top national and international news photos for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lanier Forsyth Central Basketball Team Basketball Sport Karina Lopez Point Longhorn More Sports +2 Sportsxchange Arthur Smith says eliminated Falcons will play to win in Week 18 Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Lanier defeats Forsyth Central in girls basketball From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports Lanier defeats Forsyth Central in girls basketball From Staff Reports 1 hr ago Sports urgent Lanier grad Juwuan Jones named Academic All-American for second straight year From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Federal judge dismisses charges against guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein died How ‘NCIS’ Continues to Keep Gibbs Part of the Story (RECAP) +2 Arthur Smith says eliminated Falcons will play to win in Week 18 Lanier defeats Forsyth Central in girls basketball {{title}} Latest Federal judge dismisses charges against guards who falsified records the night Jeffrey Epstein died Gwinnett Commissioners to vote on redistricting map Covid hospitalizations soar in Atlanta area; Northside wins a round in court vs. Anthem Biden will make 'brief remarks' Tuesday on rapid spread of the Omicron variant 10 of the country's most populous cities set homicide records last year » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSix Georgia cities named in report's best places to live in southWhataburger eyeing Buford and Snellville for new restaurant locationsSlutty Vegan brings its plant-based menu to the Gwinnett Place areaCOVID is causing staffing issues for Gwinnett waste haulers, prompting residential trash pickup delaysGwinnett County mother charged with second-degree murder for failing to seek medical attention for 1-year-old son found dead on Christmas DayGwinnett schools still on track to do in-person learning when students return to class as neighboring districts switch to onlineGwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside closes his office through January because of COVIDGwinnett County Public Schools unveils calendar for 2022-2023 school yearRenewed demand for COVID tests has created wait times of 'several hours' at Gwinnett health department's testing siteTwins are the first babies born in 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Braselton campus CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 2, 2022ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate in gated enclave features stellar pool, sand volleyball courtIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2ON THE MARKET: Suwanee home on 3 acres boasts elevator, 'amazing' poolPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 27Gwinnett County's Top 10 stories of 2021Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 26, 2021Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in GeorgiaIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 20-26PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 3 CommentedGwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)Student who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court (2)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge (2)Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2)State to expand personal finance education for high school students (2)Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside closes his office through January because of COVID (2)Gwinnett commissioners approve resolution emphasizing desire to have resident's voice heard in redistricting process (2)Gwinnett BOC puts off final decision on decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana — again (2)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes aim at another federal vaccine mandate (2)Poway synagogue shooter sentenced to second life sentence (1) Featured Businesses Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 +1(404)881-2100 Website Events City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Did you make a New Year's resolution for 2022? If you want to share your new year's resolution, post them in the comments below. This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes and I am going to work hard to keep it. No. Why bother? I won't keep it. Yes and no big deal if I don't keep it. It's just fun. No. I don't believe in making new year's resolutions. I haven't even thought about it. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.