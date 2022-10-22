HOSCHTON — Chase Jameson ran for three touchdowns, and Lanier held off Jackson County as the Longhorns beat the Panthers 21-14 Friday on the road to clinch a state football playoff berth.

The versatile wide receiver scored all three of his touchdowns taking direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation to help Lanier build a 21-0 lead in the third quarter before Jackson County rallied.

