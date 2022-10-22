Lanier’s Logan Laughlin (left) and Preston Ratliff (right) celebrate with Chase Jameson (center) after Jameson scored a second-quarter touchdown against Jackson County Friday night. Jameson scored three touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 21-14 win over the Panthers.
Lanier’s Chase Jameson breaks free for a 15-yard gain to seal the Longhorns’ 21-14 win over Jackson County Friday.
Ben Munro
Ben Munro
Lanier quarterback Preston Ratliff eludes the grasp of Jackson County’s Jesse Combs on a scramble during the Longhorns’ 21-14 win over the Panthers Friday.
Ben Munro
Lanier quarterback Preston Ratliff picks up yardage as Jackson County’s Kayden Palmer (No. 22) and Daniel Stites (No. 3) close in.
HOSCHTON — Chase Jameson ran for three touchdowns, and Lanier held off Jackson County as the Longhorns beat the Panthers 21-14 Friday on the road to clinch a state football playoff berth.
The versatile wide receiver scored all three of his touchdowns taking direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation to help Lanier build a 21-0 lead in the third quarter before Jackson County rallied.
Jameson finished with 94 yards receiving on five catches and 41 yards rushing on nine carries, including a 15-yard game-sealing first-down run that allowed the Longhorns (4-5, 3-2 in Region 8-AAAAAA) to settle into victory formation with just over a minute left.
The win clinched Lanier’s ninth playoff berth in the last 10 seasons, and the first under new head coach Tyler Maloof.
Coming off a 27-20 win over Apalachee last week, the Longhorns dominated the game for most of the first three quarters.
Keyed by a 23-yard pass from quarterback Preston Ratliff to Jameson, Lanier scored on a six-play march in its opening possession. Jameson capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 7:03 mark in the first quarter.
Lanier moved 80 yards to score on its next possession with Jameson finding the end zone from one yard out with 5:57 remaining in the second quarter. Jameson began the drive with a 32-yard reception.
The Longhorns opened the third quarter with another long scoring march, moving 70 yards on 11 plays with Jameson scoring from one yard out with 6:21 left in the period.
The momentum swung late in the quarter, however, with a long punt return from Jackson County’s Cooper Galley to the Lanier 29. That set up a 29-yard touchdown pass from Panther quarterback Chase Berrong to Markel Oliver with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
Berrong found Oliver again on the first play of the Panthers’ next possession — this time for a 72-yard scoring strike — as Jackson County narrowed deficit to 21-14 with 10:46 remaining.
The Panthers (3-6, 2-4 Region 8-AAAAAA) then successfully converted an onside kick, taking over on the Longhorn 46.
Lanier’s defense, however, responded by forcing three three-and-outs the rest of the way.
The Longhorns’ final possession began at the Panther 30 with 3:21 left after a very short Jackson County punt. Lanier then knocked out two first downs to salt away the victory.
Ratliff converted a fourth down at Panther 18 with a one-yard sneak. Two plays later, Jameson ripped off his game-clinching 15-yard run.
Lanier closes its regular season next Friday when it hosts Shiloh.
Lanier 21, Jackson Co. 14
Lanier 7 7 7 0 — 21
Jackson Co. 0 0 7 7 — 14
First quarter
Lanier: Chase Jameson 2 run (Ben Haynes kick), 7:03
Second quarter
Lanier: Jameson 1 run (Haynes kick), 5:57
Third quarter
Lanier: Jameson 1 run (Haynes kick), 6:21
Jackson County: Markel Oliver 29 pass from Chase Berrong (Brice Rogers kick), 0:17
Fourth quarter
Jackson County: Oliver 72 pass from Chase Berrong (Rogers kick), 10:46
