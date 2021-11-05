SUGAR HILL — It may have only been 45 degrees, but the smile on David Willingham’s face might’ve told you otherwise as he wiped ice water from his forehead.
The Lanier head football coach beamed with pride after having a Gatorade cooler full of water dumped over his shoulders. The bath was well-deserved. Willingham helped lead his Longhorns to a 22-13 victory over visiting Winder-Barrow on Friday night to snag the final Region 8-AAAAAA state playoff spot.
Lanier will now head back to the postseason after a one-year absence. It travels to Kennesaw Mountain for the first round.
“Getting in the playoffs, I mean, it’s just special,” Willingham said. “This group right here, they’ve had it tough. It’s been a weird season for them. It didn’t matter. They just kept their nose down and worked hard.”
The score that put the game away for Lanier came in unorthodox fashion, but the Longhorns didn’t mind.
Set up on the Winder-Barrow 36-yard line, junior running back Bryan Williams ran into a mob of Bulldoggs and appeared to be stopped for a modest gain. Moments later, however, fellow Longhorn Keller Hartl, a senior, emerged from the other side of the pile with the football.
Hartl sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone for the score, pushing the lead out to 22-13 with 47 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“I don’t know where that ball came out with that last touchdown but that’s very fortunate. That’s exactly how the offensive guys drew it up, I’m sure,” Willingham said with a laugh.
The Longhorns attempted to add to their advantage in fourth quarter, but a 27-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with four minutes to go. The missed opportunity became a moot point as the defense locked down to hold Winder-Barrow steady at 13.
Stingy defense in the second half secured the win for Lanier. But the efficiency of the Longhorn offense was an encouraging sign coming off back-to-back shutouts at the hands of Buford and Shiloh.
“[Friday] we had two excellent drives and two great great drives,” Willingham said. “The only drives that stalled were really ones off penalties. If we can eliminate those penalties, I feel like we can really get it going with our offense.”
Lanier’s offense took a slow burn approach to its first possession of the night. The method paid off.
Following a Winder-Barrow turnover on downs, the Longhorns pieced together a 15-play, 75-yard drive. The sequence was capped off by a four-yard rushing score from senior quarterback Carson Thomas, who deked the defense with a fake handoff before rolling out to his left and into the end zone.
Thomas then called his own number on the ensuing two-point conversion, punching it in to give Lanier an 8-0 lead at the 1:28 mark in the first quarter.
It took Winder-Barrow two possessions to answer, but it did so in emphatic fashion.
Back up to a third-and-16, junior quarterback delivered a 44-yard dime to senior wideout Stewart Allen for the score. The Bulldoggs attempted a two-point conversion but failed, leaving their deficit at 8-6 with 6:50 left in the half.
Winder-Barrow tried to take the lead in the final seconds of the second quarter, but a 32-yard field goal attempt drifted wide left.
Lanier’s opening drive of the second half was equally dominant as its first one of the night. The Longhorns took over on their own 45 and marched downfield at will, eventually leading to a four-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Savodd Underwood. The strike made it 15-8 with 8:57 remaining in the quarter.
With 2:32 to go in the third quarter, Winder-Barrow junior Tyreeck Hall exposed a wide-open gap and let his wheels do the rest. He glided into the end zone, trimming the Longhorn lead to 15-13.
“The main thing was just getting to the playoffs,” Willingham said. “Now we’re in and anything can happen. We’re just excited to be able to play another week.”
