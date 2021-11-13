Kennesaw Mountain did two things which no team in program history had done before on Saturday. It hosted and won a playoff game, as it defeated Lanier 49-21.
The win means the Mustangs will remain at home for Round 2 when they host Westlake next Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain (10-1) used a big second half to pull away from the Longhorns (4-6) to secure the historic night.
“I think that it's crazy, but when we set out back in January, that was the expectation with this group,” Mustangs’ coach Caleb Carmean said. “It's a really special team, and I think that they perform to their ability and that's what was going to happen, so it was a great night for sure.”
Leading 21-15 at the half, Denis Nechyparenka intercepted a pass and Kennesaw Mountain was set up at the Lanier 5-yard line. A 2-yard touchdown run from Jailen Taylor pushed the lead to 28-15.
Taylor finished with three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, and two carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.
After a Lanier punt, the Mustangs scored again on another 2-yard run, this one by Chance Arthur.
The drive was aided by 30 yards of penalties on Lanier. The Longhorns committed 16 penalties for 147 yards.
Lanier pulled within 35-21 at the 7:14 mark of the fourth quarter with a 23-yard touchdown run from Bryan Williams.
The Mustangs ran just five plays in the fourth quarter and two of them were touchdowns. The first was a 65-yard run from Jah Welch. The second was a 34-yard touchdown run from Bryan Simpkins. The other 3 plays were kneel downs to end the game.
“I think we started out slow and sloppy,” Carmean said. “We had to settle into our roots, our routine and our groove, and once we did, we were able to play the type of football that we're capable of.”
Despite the final outcome, Kennesaw Mountain struggled from the outset. Two plays into the opening drive, quarterback Cayman Prangley fumbled and the Longhorns recovered. This led to a touchdown and 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Kennesaw Mountain answered on its next drive with a 27-yard touchdown from Prangley to Ryan Forehand, to cut the Lanier lead to 8-7.
On the first play of the second quarter, the Mustangs took the lead 14-8 on a 78-yard catch-and-run by Taylor.
Lanier regained a 15-14 lead with a 55-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 9-yard reception by Reese Scott.
The lead didn’t last long, as the Mustangs scored on their next drive. Prangley scored with a 6-yard run to give them a 21-15 lead, which held going into halftime.
The Mustangs got rushing touchdowns from five different players. Every tailback that had at least one carry found the end zone.
