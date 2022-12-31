DN-2022-12-29 16-49-18 DSC_1047-DN-severe-noise.jpg
Dave Quick

SNELLVILLE — Lanier had good reason to throw in the towel.

The Longhorns boys basketball team saw its seven-point lead over Scottsboro dwindle to two before halftime of the 31st Annual Deep South Classic Championship on Friday. They then surrendered back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter, resulting in a four-point deficit.

