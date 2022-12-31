SNELLVILLE — Lanier had good reason to throw in the towel.
The Longhorns boys basketball team saw its seven-point lead over Scottsboro dwindle to two before halftime of the 31st Annual Deep South Classic Championship on Friday. They then surrendered back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter, resulting in a four-point deficit.
Some teams would panic. Others might fold entirely.
Instead, the Longhorns dug in their heels.
Lanier used a dominant third-quarter run to pull out a 61-56 win and secure the DSC title on Eddie Martin Court.
“I’m so proud of them,” Lanier head coach Branden Mayweather said. “A tournament with this much tradition and an opportunity to have your name on the wall forever is amazing. [A tournament] I was coming to as a kid. So I’m so proud of these guys for having grit and being able to battle against a great Scottsboro team.”
Trailing 30-26 with 6:30 to go in the third quarter, Lanier turned up the dial defensively.
The Longhorns made a concerted effort to apply pressure, close out on shooters and force up shots. On the other end of the court, the proverbial lid on the rim dissolved, allowing their own shots to float through the net at last.
The result? A flurry of 14 unanswered points en route to a 20-2 run that flipped the game on its head. By the time the third-quarter game clock dipped inside the minute, the Longhorns had built up a 46-32 advantage.
The run lasted five minutes of game time, but it was perfectly encapsulated by a sequence that took just 38 seconds to unfold.
When Lanier junior Cameron Thornton’s 3-pointer slipped through the net to retake the lead for his team, 5:10 remained on the clock. Just 20 seconds later, senior Landon Suarez stopped at the same spot on the court and knocked for a 3-point jumper of his own.
The Wildcats marched down the court looking to answer, but junior Jayce Nathaniel elevated to block the shot at the 4:42 mark. The Longhorns wasted no time running the other in transition, putting the ball in the hands of Suarez, who once against connected from downtown to make it 37-30 with 4:32 to go.
The 38-second sequence injected a jolt of energy into the Longhorns that ultimately carried them to victory.
“If you follow us, you know we can score the basketball. We were just struggling to defend at a high level,” Mayweather said. “We finally got some stops. The ball finally went through the net a couple of times. And you could just feel the energy in the gym pick up as a result.”
Suarez made four 3-pointers in the midst of Lanier’s third-quarter run to finish with 12 points. He tied for the team high with junior Tahai Morgan.
Lanier took a 46-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Scottsboro pulled within three points in the final period, but were unable to completely dig themselves back out of the hole.
Third-Place Game
An 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter proved too large to overcome for Collins Hill on Friday.
The Eagles suffered a 72-66 defeat at the hands of Thomson in the Deep South Classic third-place game.
Junior Javan Smith turned in a 20-point offensive performance in the losing effort. Senior Keishawn Hampton chipped in 13 points, continuing a string of strong performances which landed him on the All-Tournament Team.
All-Tournament Team
Osmar Garcia, Lanier
Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier
Keishawn Hampton, Collins Hill
Parker Bell, Scottsboro
Livonta Ivery, Thomson
