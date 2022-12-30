SNELLVILLE — Lanier’s boys basketball team reached the finals of the Deep South Classic with a 67-61 victory over Collins Hill in Thursday’s semifinals at Brookwood.
Jayce Nathaniel had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns, while Osmar Garcia-Araujo had 14 points and seven assists, Tahai Morgan had 13 points and Landon Suarez scored 12. Daveon Johnson had nine points in the win, and Cameron Thornton had eight assists with no turnovers.
Lanier, which led by as many as 23 before holding off an Eagles comeback, will face Scottsboro (Ala.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the championship.
Keishawn Hampton led Collins Hill with 16 points, three assists and two blocks, and Jayden Williams added 11 points. The Eagles will take on Thomson at 4:30 p.m. Friday for third place.
Both the Brookwood and North Gwinnett boys teams rebounded from a first-round losses with Thursday victories.
North Gwinnett defeated North Clayton 73-42 behind Miles Clanton (18 points), Caleb Jones-Dicks (14 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds), Julian Walker (10 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks) and Blake Seitz (10 points, seven rebounds).
Brookwood eked out a 50-48 win over Chattahoochee on a game-winning shot from Christian Reid, who had nine points and four assists. R.J. Williams (14 points) and Alex Young (11 points, 10 rebounds) also played well in the victory.
Brookwood and North play each other Friday at 3 p.m. game for fifth place.
