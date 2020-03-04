Before getting back to practice Monday, the Lanier boys watched the second half and overtime of their Class AAAAAA semifinal win over South Cobb.
The Longhorns overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won in overtime for the third straight round to earn their first championship appearance.
“It's a little bit of a mix between still trying to feel if this is the reality and trying to make sure it's the best week of practice we have all year,” head coach Branden Mayweather said with a laugh. “I felt like we were able to keep it in perspective (Monday). We watched the overtime and relived it because it is such a special moment and it was such a cool comeback story.
“As soon as we hit the practice floor, now it's time to work. Now that we have this opportunity, let's not waste it.”
No. 3 Lanier (26-5) makes its finals debut against at 6 p.m. Saturday against fifth-ranked Chattahoochee (24-7) at the Macon Centreplex. The Cougars are led by two dynamic guards in junior A.J. White and 6-foot-6 senior Cam Sheffield, who is committed to Rice.
“They have probably two of the best offensive players in the state of Georgia,” Mayweather said. “Then a bunch of guys who are willing to play their role and do the dirty work, but those two are definitely the catalyst.”
Chattahoochee defeated Tri-Cities in its semifinal, a game Mayweather saw live, and rides a 12-game winning streak into the title game.
“More than anything what sticks out to me is some of the scores they post,” Mayweather said. “They can really score the basketball. Sitting there the other night watching them play against Tri-Cities in the Final Four game, they had 20 points at the end of the first quarter and they went into halftime with 40. Well, we go into overtime and we've got 49. It definitely shows how well they're able to score the basketball and they do that on a consistent basis.”
Lanier is at its best when it defends well. The Longhorns have gotten away from that tenacious mindset on occasion and its showed on the scoreboard. But they also have the ability to get back in the groove mid-game and rally.
“It's definitely a testament to these guys,” said Mayweather, who is in his third season leading the program. “Part of it is me learning this group. This group is probably the silliest and most laid back group of kids I've ever been around. You've got Sion (James, senior point guard) who's serious all the time. He's never not going 1,000 miles an hour. Then you've got other guys that that's just not their makeup.
“It took me a while to get used to it, but now that I have, it's almost like we have a trust. We can have fun, but once it's time, you've got to be able to flip that switch.”
Despite the obvious magnitude of Saturday's game, the Longhorns remain their jovial selves. A quality Mayweather appreciates.
“I feel like I've been on a ton of teams,” he said. “It's opposite of how I would have been and it's caused me as a coach to be different, but even this week, you would think, championship week, guys would be super serious, not wanting a second to waste. The beauty is they're continuing to be themselves and I believe if they were that serious team, I'd be worried that maybe the moment was going to be too big for them.”
With the 3 p.m. start Saturday, Mayweather is taking his team down to Macon on Friday night after their usual practice.
“To tell those guys to be up at the school at 7 or 8 a.m. on Saturday just so we can get there and go through our normal routine is a lot,” he said. “I wanted to keep things as normal as possible.”
