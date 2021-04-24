SUGAR HILL — The Region 8-AAAAAA co-champion Lanier boys soccer team saw its season end on penalty kicks Friday night in the Class AAAAAA first round.
Carrollton got a late goal in the second half to force overtime, which went scoreless, and the visitors eventually prevailed for a 2-1 win (4-3 on PKs).
Jonathan Morales, Alex Cobzaru and Gerardo Carlos made PKs in the shootout for the Longhorns, who got stellar play from goalkeeper Daniel Guzman-Mendez.
Carlos had Lanier’s regulation goal on a first-half PK.
