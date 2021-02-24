SUGAR HILL — Region 8-AAAAAA champion Lanier routed South Paulding 71-43 on Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA boys basketball playoffs.
The Longhorns were led by Justin Birch (18 points), Andrew McConnell (16 points) and Jayce Nathaniel (14 points).
Lanier (19-6) hosts Wheeler (23-5) in the second round.
