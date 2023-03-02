DSC_0110.JPG
Andrew Weathers

SUGAR HILL — An intimidating resumé accompanied the Grovetown boys basketball team to Lanier on Wednesday. The intimidation increased when the long, tall Warriors walked onto the court.

But the No. 1-ranked and defending Class AAAAAA state champion didn’t overwhelm the third-ranked Longhorns, who didn’t flinch in a 62-58 victory Wednesday night to reach the Final Four. The Lanier student section stormed the players after their 21st straight victory, setting up a state semifinal matchup with Lee County on Saturday at 4 p.m. at West Georgia.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.