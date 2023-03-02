SUGAR HILL — An intimidating resumé accompanied the Grovetown boys basketball team to Lanier on Wednesday. The intimidation increased when the long, tall Warriors walked onto the court.
But the No. 1-ranked and defending Class AAAAAA state champion didn’t overwhelm the third-ranked Longhorns, who didn’t flinch in a 62-58 victory Wednesday night to reach the Final Four. The Lanier student section stormed the players after their 21st straight victory, setting up a state semifinal matchup with Lee County on Saturday at 4 p.m. at West Georgia.
“The defending champ. They’re humongous when they step foot in the gym. They’re so good, so talented,” Lanier boys coach Branden Mayweather said of Grovetown. “But our guys didn’t back down. All week long, they were up for the challenge. They listened to us as coaches and we made it happen.”
Lanier (27-4) stopped Grovetown’s 16-game winning streak despite dealing with foul trouble to star junior Jayce Nathaniel, who sat for long stretches and eventually fouled out. Nathaniel and Osmar Garcia picked up two fouls each in the first quarter, and were substituted in and out regularly in the second quarter. Garcia eventually stayed clean, but Nathaniel battled foul trouble all game.
Amari Morgan and Adam Ault played key minutes inside when the two stars were on the bench.
“Next man up,” Mayweather said. “It’s unbelievable right now. The guys work so hard. You lose your player of the year. He literally didn’t do much in the second half except for a couple of big buckets. But the guys stuck together and kept believing. I’m so proud of them.”
What had been a one-possession game most of the night turned in Lanier’s favor during two critical fourth-quarter stretches, the first when Nathaniel reentered just under the five-minute mark — he had been on the bench since picking up his fourth foul late in the third quarter. A basket by Cameron Thornton (six points, four assists) and a free throw by Daveon Johnson was followed by a nasty block from Nathaniel, who pinned a Grovetown shot against the backboard. On the ensuing trip, Nathaniel (10 points, 10 rebounds) buried a 3-pointer for a 53-46 lead with 3:38 remaining.
Grovetown (20-9) answered with back-to-back baskets, but a three-point play from Garcia (17 points, 10 rebounds) kick-started a 7-0 run that stretched the lead to 60-50. A basket by Thornton was followed by a steal from Tahai Morgan, setting up a fast break that ended with a putback from Nathaniel.
While they were up 10 with 1:35 remaining, the Longhorns’ win was far from secure.
“You go up by 10 and Grovetown shows you champions don’t go away,” Mayweather said.
The Warriors scrapped back and took advantage of a technical foul on Nathaniel, his fifth foul, with 54 seconds remaining. A turnover, a missed one-and-one free throw and two Grovetown baskets got the visitors back within 61-58 with 11 seconds remaining. They fouled Tahai Morgan, who made the clinching first free throw for a 62-58 lead with 6.3 seconds left. He missed the second and time expired after Grovetown hurled up a 3-pointer.
“I was like, ‘I’ve got to seal the deal,’” Morgan said. “I wasn’t nervous. I’m built for this.”
Morgan had 13 points, four assists and three steals, and teammate Landon Suarez had 11 points with a trio of important 3-pointers.
“It feels great,” Morgan said. “We’ve worked since August for this. I think we deserve this. … The atmosphere was unreal. It felt like a college game to be honest.”
Lanier led 14-13 after a quarter, but fell behind 31-29 at halftime. It hung close despite giving Garcia and Nathaniel breaks to keep them out of more foul trouble. Nathaniel picked up his third foul with 20 seconds left in the first half, and started the third quarter on the bench.
“Guys that hadn’t been playing big minutes stepped in and did what they were supposed to do,” Mayweather said.
“I’m so proud of the bench,” Morgan said. “They came in and filled the job perfectly.”
Lanier held a 43-42 advantage after three quarters thanks in large part of a pair of clutch 3-pointers from Suarez. Garcia was the Longhorns’ most consistent offensive threat all night, including a team-high seven points in the fourth quarter.
“It was amazing,” Garcia said. “I’ve been here before. I’ve done this with my brothers. I like this environment. I love it.”
Grovetown was led by Derrion Reid’s 18 points, 15 points from Georgia State recruit VaShon Ferguson and 10 points each from Markel Freeman and Frankquon Sherman.
Up next for Lanier is Lee County (26-3), the Region 1-AAAAAA champion and a 65-61 winner over Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals.
“We’re not going to get ahead of ourself,” Garcia said. “It’s one game at a time.”
Wednesday’s win was special, but the Longhorns have eyes on a bigger prize.
“I’m glad we won, but the job’s not done yet,” Tahai Morgan said. “We’re looking to get a ring.”
