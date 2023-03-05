CARROLLTON — The Lanier boys basketball team battled back from an 11-point deficit but lost 49-48 to Lee County Saturday in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals at the University of West Georgia.
Ultimately, the game came down to free throws as Lee County made two free throws with 4 seconds remaining.
On the other hand, Lanier struggled from the free throw line, making only 8 of 19.
“We missed more than we usually do,” said Lanier head coach Branden Mayweather said. “It’s a different venue. It’s a big game. We left a lot of points at the free throw line that we don’t normally do and that hurt us late. We didn’t execute when we needed to.”
Late in the third quarter, Lee County led 41-30 but Lanier (27-5) went on a 13-1 run to take a 45-42 lead thanks to a 3-pointer by junior guard Tahai Morgan with about 1:28 left in the game.
“Just kept hustling,” Mayweather said of how his team battled back in the third and fourth quarters. “You know our guys never quit. They kept believing and we’ve played tough games all year so they just kind of relied on that. And we were able to take the lead but we weren’t able to hold on.”
Lee County (28-5) then tied the game at 45-all with a Christian Brown basket with a minute remaining. With 50 seconds left in the game, Osmar Garcia scored for Lanier, giving the Longhorns a 47-45 lead. Garcia was fouled on the play and he made the free throw to up the lead to 48-45.
Ousmane Kromah then scored to get Lee County to within 1 (48-47). With 4 seconds remaining, D.J. Taylor scored two free throws to give Lee County the 49-48 lead.
Lanier started the game with a 7-0 run but Lee County came back to tie game at 13-all with a minute left in the first quarter. The game was tied 15-all going into the second quarter.
The teams fought back and forth in the second quarter but Lee County led 28-24 at halftime. There were seven lead changes and three ties in the second quarter.
Lee County led 41-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Jayce Nathaniel led Lanier with 16 points with Tahai Morgan and Garcia scored 13 each.
“Just phenomenal human beings,” Mayweather said of Nathaniel, Morgan and Garcia. “They’re phenomenal basketball players. They gave us a lot all year long. I couldn’t be more proud of that trio. I’m hurting for them right now because it could have been enough, and normally it’s enough, but not tonight.”
Josiah Parker led Lee County with 16.
Lanier, the Region 8-AAAAAA champion, beat Sprayberry 67-64 in the first round, South Paulding 67-55 in the second round and Grovetown 62-58 in the quarterfinals.
“I would say it was as close to perfect as possible,” Mayweather said as he reflected on how the season went. “You want to be able to win a championship but it’s a lot of records these guys have made … tying the school record for wins, winning 21 games in a row at one point, Final Four. I just hate I couldn’t get them over the hump for that last one.”
Lee County, the Region 1-AAAAAA champion, beat Evans 61-49 in the first round, Riverwood 70-63 in the second round and Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals.
“A tough team, a well-coached team,” Mayweather said of Lee County. “They played really hard and we knew it would be a dogfight coming in. You hate that it comes down to a foul with four seconds left, but give them a lot of credit.”
