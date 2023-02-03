Depth is a definite luxury for Lanier’s boys.
The Longhorns showed exactly how deep their roster goes Friday.
With star junior Jayce Nathaniel getting particularly close attention from Gainesville’s defense, several other players flourished as it rolled to a 77-51 win in Hall County.
Tahai Morgan led the third-ranked Longhorns (19-4, 10-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) with 19 points and Osmar Garcia-Araujo finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and four assists as they cruised after the Red Elephants (12-10, 5-5) were only able to keep it close for the first period.
Nathaniel still finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Landon Suarez added nine points in the win.
“That’s a testament to these guys on this team and how hard they’ve continued to work,” Lanier coach Branden Mayweather said. “We’ve challenged them since the offseason to get individually better so the team becomes better.”
An aggressive game from beginning to end, the Longhorns showed why they’re the cream of the crop in this seven-team league.
With a 13-point lead at halftime, Lanier got to work fast in the third quarter.
Nathaniel had a nifty layup in the first minute of the second half to go ahead by 15.
Garcia would follow it up the next time down the court with a putback on his own miss, one of many times where Lanier would show its physical prowess.
Still, Gainesville wouldn’t go down without giving it all they got, even though buckets were hard to come by.
The Red Elephants responded with the first of senior Charlie Reisman’s two 3-pointers of the second half to get back to within 10.
“We fought in flashes tonight,” Gainesville coach Chuck Graham said. “But to beat a team of the caliber of Lanier, you can’t have inconsistent play. We were just too inconsistent to win that kind of ball game.”
Senior Cade Simmons had a game-high 13 points for the Red Elephants, while Reisman finished with 12.
Once Lanier started to find some separation late in the game, that’s when Nathaniel stepped up with a pair of dunks, shortly after drawing a technical foul.
Early in the game, Garcia was hot with 10 of his 18 in the first two periods.
Also for the Longhorns, Suarez drained a pair of first-half 3-pointers.
With only two games remaining in the regular season, Mayweather is enthusiastic about what his group is doing.
“I know the coach in me, when I go back and watch the film of this game, I’m going to see a million mistakes,” Mayweather said. “But the kids are receptive to what we say and work extremely hard and are seeing the benefits of it.”
Up next, Lanier travels up I-985 again with a game Tuesday against Habersham Central in Mount Airy.
