PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 3 Wesleyan surrendered a goal in the first minute, but rebounded for a 2-1 win over No. 7 Paideia 2-1 Thursday in a matchup of state-ranked girls soccer teams.
Freshman Lainey Jerding scored the equalizer with 28 minutes left, and then notched the game-winner with 13 minutes remaining off an assist from Kensington Freeman.
