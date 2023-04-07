To close Women’s History Month, the Lady Hawks donated $20,000 from their capsule retail collection to Dress for Success Atlanta with a special check presentation before the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
The non-profit organization’s mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.
“We are excited and honored to support Dress for Success Atlanta through our capsule collection for a second year,” said Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. “Dress for Success Atlanta is an extraordinary non-profit that helps so many women feel empowered through economic independence.”
At the beginning of March, the Hawks kicked off Women’s History Month with its Women’s Empowerment Night. The game featured the launch of the Lady Hawks’ second annual fashion capsule, which consisted of outerwear and sportswear designed around the team’s PEACH City Edition uniforms as well as the core uniforms. The collection included camouflage and denim jackets with team application patches on the back and multiple personal patches on the jacket, making each piece custom. This outerwear capsule was also supported by six pieces of Sportiqe Brand apparel, a luxury sportswear NBA-licensed brand, which included co-branded hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, short sleeve shirt and tank top. All net proceeds from the collection were donated to Dress for Success Atlanta.
“Dress for Success Atlanta’s mission is to empower women to seek opportunities for personal and professional growth that ultimately lead to sustained economic independence,” said Dress for Success Atlanta President and Executive Director Susan Bonds-McCulloch. “Through workforce development training classes and life skills with a network of support like the Lady Hawks. The Lady Hawks have been a continued supporter of Dress for Success Atlanta, not only financially, but through engagement that has shown real care for the women we serve. By providing programing and opportunities for women to improve their lives, the Lady Hawks have contributed to the personal and professional growth of many of the women we serve.”
As a part of the collaboration between the Lady Hawks and Dress for Success Atlanta, the Lady Hawks also served as mentors and facilitated a series of special Zoom sessions with Dress for Success Atlanta clients, where they shared their expertise in networking, communication skills, personal branding and wellness.
Throughout March, the Lady Hawks celebrated Women’s History Month with various honors and events. At the Women’s Empowerment Night, the Lady Hawks highlighted and celebrated three honorees with their ‘Game ChangeHer’ recognition, which honored women for their impact in their community as well as for being an inspiration to other women and girls. Later in March, the Lady Hawks also teamed up with Becca's Closet Greater Atlanta to host ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress,’ in which prom dresses were provided for 20 underserved teens from Fulton County public high schools.
The Lady Hawks is a women’s auxiliary group comprised of the wives, significant others and mothers of Atlanta Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff and management. To ensure a meaningful community impact, the Lady Hawks prioritize recurring programming in conjunction with organizational partners that serve women and youth across Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.