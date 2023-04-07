Lady Hawks present check to Dress for Success Atlanta.jpg

To close Women’s History Month, the Lady Hawks donated $20,000 from their capsule retail collection to Dress for Success Atlanta with a special check presentation before the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

The non-profit organization’s mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

