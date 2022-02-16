WOODSTOCK — Triniti Cassidy had five goals, including the 100th of her career, in Brookwood’s 13-7 win at Woodstock in girls lacrosse on Tuesday. The junior also had an assist.
Alexis Scoggins (four goals), Ella Fornek (two goals) and Leah Brown (two goals, two assists) also stood out in the Broncos’ offense. The defense of Abi Weed, Sarai Hernandez, Ashley Stidham, Neema Thorpe and Taylor Jones, along with goalie Aja Thomas, held Woodstock to two goals in the second half. Thomas made 11 saves.
Woodstock’s Reece Morrish reached the 150-goal milestone in the game.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Gwinnett 17, Mountain View 7
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lauren Teav and Morgan Giesler led North Gwinnett to a 17-7 win over Mountain View on Tuesday.
Teav had six goals and an assist, and Giesler had two goals and six assists.
Mountain View (1-2) was led by Mina Muirhead (two goals, one assist), Sophia Nunez (two goals), Anna Ramsden (two goals) and Lindsey Bowbliss (one goal). Hannah Booker forced two turnovers and had two ground balls, while goalie Pilar Pendleton made 11 saves.
Collins Hill 13, Dacula 5
SUWANEE — Lawna Henry, Jadyn Hairston and Allie Ehrlich scored three goals each Tuesday in Collins Hill’s 17-3 win over Dacula.
Kennedy Levine, Morgan Hale, Renee Kimbro and Camilla Cruzado added a goal each in the win.
Wesleyan 12, Pace 10
ATLANTA — Wesleyan beat Pace Academy 12-10 on Tuesday.
Audrey LaFramboise led the Wolves’ attack, and the defense was led by Maggie Rheudasil and goalie Lily Nydam.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 14, Archer 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood cruised to a 14-0 win over Archer on Tuesday.
The Broncos (2-1) were led by Erik Fornek (four goals), Mason Saunders (three goals), Elijah Bryant (two goals, two assists), DeShawn Echols (two goals), Mack Trentini (one goal), M.J. McKay Jr. (one goal) and Joshua Castillo (one goal).
Collins Hill 17, Dacula 3
SUWANEE — Collins Hill rolled to a 17-3 win over Dacula on Tuesday.
The Eagles’ standouts included Josh Goode (seven goals, one assist, one groundball), Justin Martin (one goal), Ilyas Muhammad (two goals, two assists, four groundballs), Josh Sodje (two goals, one groundball), Brandon Young (one goal), Wyatt Dasher (one goal), Hall (one assist), Damon Mask (two groundballs), Dorian Bowman (three goals, one assist, one groundball) and John Tillman (four saves).
Alpharetta 14, North Gwinnett 3
SUWANEE — Alpharetta roughed up North Gwinnett in a 14-3 victory Tuesday.
Jackson Rogers won 74 percent of his faceoffs, while goalies Ethan Park (60 percent saves) and Trey Cohron (43 percent saves) had solid games. Cooper Jopling, Kyle Spence and Robert Wholley had a goal each, and Joseph Whitmore had an assist.
