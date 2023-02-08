GAC logo.png

NORCROSS — Tory Seaton and Hannah Mixon combined for 10 goals Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 13-9 win over St. Pius in girls lacrosse.

Seaton had five goals and an assist and Mixon had five goals, while Cydney Merrick had two goals, one assist and 13 draw controls. Kaitlin Griffin added one goal and one assist.

Recommended for you