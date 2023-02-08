NORCROSS — Tory Seaton and Hannah Mixon combined for 10 goals Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 13-9 win over St. Pius in girls lacrosse.
Seaton had five goals and an assist and Mixon had five goals, while Cydney Merrick had two goals, one assist and 13 draw controls. Kaitlin Griffin added one goal and one assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Forsyth 14, Buford 4
BUFORD — Buford fell 14-4 to South Forsyth in its season opener Tuesday.
The Wolves’ top performers were led by Camilla Krogh (two goals on four shots, two draw controls, two caused turnovers), Madeline Christensen (one draw control, three groundballs, one caused turnover) and Addison Steinbrecher (one goal on two shots, one draw control, two groundballs).
BOYS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 16, Holy Innocents’ 3
ATLANTA — Wesleyan rolled to a 16-3 victory over Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday.
Jameson Meyer scored six goals for the Wolves, Carter Fears won 13 faceoffs and Doug Cavin caused five turnovers.
