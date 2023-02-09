BUFORD — Seckinger’s boys lacrosse team posted the first varsity win in program history Thursday night, beating Ola 8-4.
Jackson Buffum scored four of the Jaguars’ goals, while Fernando Cordero and Sam Edwards led a hard-hitting Seckinger defense.
BOYS LACROSSE
North Gwinnett 14, Hillgrove 8
SUWANEE — Seven different players scored, and 10 of North Gwinnett’s goals were assisted Thursday as the Bulldogs beat Hillgrove 14-8.
Mason Tolar went 90 percent on faceoffs in the win, and goalie Trey Cohron saved half of the shots he faced.
North Oconee 19, Brookwood 2
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood dropped its matchup with North Oconee 19-2 on Thursday.
Chase Whigham had a goal and an assist, and Mason Saunders had a goal for the Broncos (0-3).
GAC 10, Pace Academy 7
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian jumped out to a 5-2 lead early and held on for a 10-7 win at Pace Academy on Thursday.
Harrison Voelzke (three goals, two assists), Coopper Parsonnet (two goals, three assists) and James Canipe (two goals) led the GAC attack, while Hunter Bryant (one goal, three groundballs), Jack Clarke (one goal) and Porter Carlin (one goal) also were contributions.
The Spartans also got stellar play from Noah Huggins, who had an assist, went 14 of 20 on faceoffs and had 13 groundballs. Will Polhill (one caused turnover, four groundballs), Riley Clarke (two groundballs), Angel Alvarez (one groundball) and goalie Tyler Bragg (eight saves, two groundballs) were GAC’s other top performers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookwood 14, GAC 6
SNELLVILLE — Triniti Cassidy had nine goals and an assist Thursday in Brookwood’s 14-6 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Broncos’ other top offensive performers were Zoe Calendine (two assists), Leah Brown (one assist), Alexis Scoggins (one assist, eight draw controls) and Izzie Rhodes (one goal). Goalkeeper Jaxynn Cogswell made 10 saves in the win.
GAC (1-1) was led in the attack by Tory Seaton (four goals, two assists, eight draw controls), Cydney Merrick (two goals, five draw controls), Kaitlin Griffin (three assists) and Anna Hidell (one draw control). The Spartans also got three caused turnovers from Bridget Salter and Seaton, and two caused turnovers from Griffin. Anna Hardy, Danielle Rash, Hidell and Merrick caused one turnover each.
