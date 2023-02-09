SHS_ATHL_BRMRK_JAG_FC_GRY.jpg

BUFORD — Seckinger’s boys lacrosse team posted the first varsity win in program history Thursday night, beating Ola 8-4.

Jackson Buffum scored four of the Jaguars’ goals, while Fernando Cordero and Sam Edwards led a hard-hitting Seckinger defense.