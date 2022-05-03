HOSCHTON — The Mill Creek girls lacrosse team’s nemesis did it again Tuesday night in the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA second round.
Chattahoochee won a close game with the Hawks for the third straight time, and eliminated the hosts with a comeback, 9-7 victory. Mill Creek lost 10-9 to Chattahoochee in last season’s quarterfinals and 9-6 to the Cougars on March 25.
Mill Creek (15-5) led 6-3 at halftime on the strength of three goals from Lexi Tinker, two goals from Aislinn Pendergast and one from Katheryn Wilson, but managed only one goal in the second half.
Chattahoochee scored the first four goals of the second half to take a 7-6 lead before Wilson tied the score on an acrobatic goal with 16:18 remaining. Chattahoochee scored goals at 14:52 and 11:32 for a 9-7 lead and Mill Creek never scored again. The Hawks appeared to get within 9-8 with 6:52 but a goal by Tinker was waved off.
Lauren Dobbs had two assists and one draw control for the Hawks, Wilson had an assist and Anne Friese had one assist, one draw control and one caused turnover. Kendall Wilson (three draw controls, one caused turnover) and Morgan Vasseur (three draw controls) also had solid games, as did goalies Amelia King (four saves) and Macie Pennebaker (two saves).
BOYS LACROSSE
Johns Creek 16, Mill Creek 4
HOSCHTON — The Mill Creek boys fell 16-4 to Johns Creek in the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA second round on Tuesday.
The Hawks had a much closer game with Johns Creek on Feb. 15 in a 14-11 loss, and also took the Gladiators to double overtime last season in a 10-9 loss. Their latest meeting was never that close.
Johns Creek (15-4) led 6-0 after the first quarter and invoked a running clock in the second quarter while building a 13-1 halftime lead. After falling behind 8-0, the Hawks (13-7) got their lone first-half goal from Nick Winter off an assist from Westin Baker. But Johns Creek scored eight seconds later and continued the onslaught.
Andrew Duffy scored for Mill Creek in the third to trim the deficit to 13-2 entering the fourth quarter. Hien Bui and Duffy (off a Baker assist) scored fourth-quarter goals for the Hawks.
North Gwinnett 8, Woodstock 6
WOODSTOCK — North Gwinnett’s boys lacrosse season ended with an 8-6 loss at Woodstock in Tuesday’s Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA second round.
