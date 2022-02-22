JOHNS CREEK — Peachtree Ridge’s boys lacrosse team outlasted Chattahoochee 13-10 on Tuesday.
Jacob Demko won 23 of 26 faceoffs (88 percent) for the Lions, and Luke Fitts had a goal and four assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
West Forsyth 11, North Gwinnett 7
CUMMING — North Gwinnett fell 11-7 to West Forsyth on Tuesday.
Goalie Trey Cohron saved 50 percent of the shots he faced, Luke Warren had five groundballs and Robert Wholley had three takeaways. Jackson Rogers was 18 of 21 on faceoffs and had an assist.
The North offense was led by Kyle Spence (one goal, one assist), Miller Buice (one goal), Cooper Jopling (one goal, two assists), Tucker Villhauer (one assist), Tyler Salin (three goals) and Koen Andersen (one goal, one assist).
Grayson 13, Brookwood 5
SNELLVILLE — Grayson topped Brookwood 13-5 on Tuesday.
Brookwood (2-3) got two goals from Orlando Ricardo and a goal each from Mason Saunders, Chase Whigham and Erik Fornek.
Parkview 11, Forsyth Central 8
CUMMING — Parkview defeated Forsyth Central 11-8 on Tuesday.
Dacula 5, Duluth 4
DULUTH — John Blair had three goals Tuesday in Dacula’s 5-4 win over Duluth.
Tyler Stempkowski and Charlie Beck added a goal each in the victory, while goalie Jackson Sims made 12 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookwood 23, Norcross 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood coasted to a 23-0 win over Norcross on Tuesday.
The Broncos got goals from 17 different players, while Triniti Cassidy had a season-high six assists. The defense didn’t allow a shot, allowing goalie Aja Thomas to post the shutout.
