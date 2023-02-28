LILBURN — Parkview’s girls lacrosse team opened area play with a 16-7 win over Archer on Monday.
Sofie Garrett led six Parkview goal scorers with four, while Sophia Berryman, Kaitlyn Oliver, Kayanna Bowden, Megan Trammell and Sam Bauman also provided offense for the Panthers, who held Archer to one goal in the second half.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GAC 11, Centennial 5
NORCROSS — Tory Seaton and Dominique Riley combined for 10 goals Monday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 11-5 victory over Centennial.
Seaton had six goals and four draw controls, and Riley had four goals and one draw control.
The Spartans’ other contributors were Bridget Salter (one goal, one caused turnover), Kaitlin Griffin (two assists), Cydney Merrick (one assist, four draw controls, two caused turnovers), Hannah Mixon (one assist, one caused turnover), Alyssa Cummings (one caused turnover) and Anna Hidell (one draw control, one caused turnover).
BOYS LACROSSE
Hebron 14, Lanier 13
DACULA — Hebron Christian pulled out a 14-13 overtime win over Lanier on Monday.
