LILBURN — Parkview’s girls lacrosse team dominated in a 21-5 victory over Dacula on Thursday.
Eight Panthers scored goals led by Megan Trammell’s six goals and three assists, and Sofie Garrett’s five goals and two assists. Kayanna Bowden contributed 10 draw controls and five forced turnovers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 18, Forsyth Central 8
CUMMING — Mill Creek picked up its first win of the season Thursday with an 18-8 triumph at Forsyth Central.
Alyssa Lewis (four goals, two assists), Kat Wilson (four goals), Lexi Tinker (three goals, one assist), Avery Finley (three goals), Elligrace Mitchell (two goals) and Alexis Eichenberger (two goals) stood out for the Hawks.
Denmark 15, Buford 9
BUFORD — Buford lost 15-9 to Denmark on Thursday, falling to 4-4 overall and 0-3 in area play.
The Wolves’ top performers were Alayna Williamson (two goals on two shots, four groundballs), Addison Steinbrecher (two goals on three shots, eight draw controls), Camilla Krogh (two goals on three shots, three caused turnovers, three draw controls) and Megan Canavan (three goals on five shots).
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain View 15, Archer 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View rolled to a 15-3 victory over Archer on Thursday, improving to 5-0 on the season.
The Bears were led in the attack by Connor Barlan (four goals), Bradley Muehlberger (three goals), Payton Westcott (two goals), Kyren Fields (two goals), Michael Bowbliss (two goals, one assist) and Jackson Guerwitz (one goal, one assist).
Lanier 16, Seckinger 5
BUFORD — Lanier topped Seckinger 16-5 on Thursday.
Seckinger got four goals from Christian Jackson, and the Jaguars’ Fernando Cordero scored his first varsity goal.
