LILBURN — Parkview’s boys lacrosse team rolled to a 19-6 win over Grayson on Friday.
Jack Bunson, Nate Burt, Ryan Craig, Peyton Haislip and Andrew Marshall had goals for the Panthers.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 18, Lanier 2
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek routed Lanier 18-2 on Friday.
The Hawks were led by Westin Baker (four goals, one assist), Nick Winter (three goals), Parker Emmett (two goals, one assist), Nick Kava (two goals, one assist), Ed Downey (two goals, six assists), Max Calabrese (two goals), Andrew Duffy (one goal, two assists), Jack Miller (one goal, one assist), Joe Morris (one goal) and Sam Harkins (one assist).
Mill Creek’s Andrew Mallard won 13 of 17 faceoffs.
Collins Hill 13, Mountain View 11
SUWANEE — Collins Hill outlasted Mountain View for a 13-11 victory Friday.
Mountain View was led by Connor Barlan (four goals, one assist), Anderson Kessinger (four goals, one assist), Kyle Hennelly (one goal), Kalan Sadler (one goal), Kyren Fields (one goal, one assist), Payton Westcott (one assist), Brennon Madonia (two assists) and Karon Smith (one assist).
Dacula 11, George Walton 3
MONROE — Matt Morgenroth had nine goals and three assists Friday in Dacula’s 11-3 win over George Walton.
The Falcons (4-2) also got offense from Alex Crabb (three goals, one assist) and Dylan D’Amato (one goal, one assist). Dallen Rawson and Jackson Sims shared time at goalie for Dacula.
GAC 8, Pope 5
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian ruled the second half Friday in an 8-5 win over Pope.
The Spartans, who trailed 4-3 at halftime before rallying, got three goals from Parker Quisling and two goals each from Mason Duriez and Harrison Voelzke. Na’im Moss had a pair of assists in the win.
GAC (4-3) goalie Quad Williams had nine saves (five in the fourth quarter), and Aidan Bailey won 13 of 17 faceoffs.
Wesleyan 11, Fellowship 8
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Vance Nicklaus’ five goals led Wesleyan in an 11-8 win over Fellowship Christian on Friday.
Goalie Chandler Copenhaver made 12 saves for the Wolves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 11, Brookwood 8
SNELLVILLE — Mountain View won 11-8 at Brookwood on Friday, improving to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in area play.
Maria Palomba led the Bears with three goals, while teammates Haley Butler, Aly Reece, Mina Muirhead and Lily Clawson had two goals each. Muirhead and Olivia Dickerson had two assists each.
Goalie Laila Sampson stopped nine of 11 second-half shots behind a defense led by India Buckner (three groundballs, one interception).
Wesleyan 18, Northview 12
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Molly Brown and Gray Bradach led Wesleyan’s offense Friday in an 18-12 win over Northview.
Anna Rae Copeland and Eva Garabadian led the Wolves in draw controls, while the top defensive performers were Annabelle Lawson, Gracie Brown and Alexandra Murphy.
