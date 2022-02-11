JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett’s boys lacrosse team defeated Chattahoochee 13-8 in area play on Thursday.
Cooper Jopling had six goals and three assists for the Bulldogs, and Jack Rogers was 17-for-17 on faceoffs and added an assist. Kyle Spence had a goal and five assists.
The offense also got contributions from Miller Buice (two goals), Travis Coning (one goal), Jake Clayton (one goal), Tucker Villhauer (one goal), Tyler Salin (one goal) and Joseph Whitmore (one assist).
Freshman goalie Ethan Park made six saves in his first varsity start.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 9, Cambridge 8
JOHNS CREEK — Mill Creek edged Cambridge 9-8 on Thursday behind three goals and two assists from Nick Winter and three goals and one assist from Sam Harkins.
Andrew Duffy had two goals in the win, while Westin Baker, Bray Maglovsky and Jack Miller scored one goal each.
Hawks goalie Brayden Williams made 14 saves and saved 64 percent of the shots he faced.
Dacula 11, Archer 3
DACULA — John Blair scored seven goals Thursday in Dacula’s 11-3 win over Archer on Thursday.
Tyler Stempkowski had two assists in the win, and Charlie Beck had one goal, while Trevor Blair and Carter Sims scored their first varsity goals. Dallen Rawson, Nick Daniel and Peyton Sharman led the defense, and goalie Jackson Sims had six saves.
Centennial 14, Peachtree Ridge 4
SUWANEE — Centennial defeated Peachtree Ridge 14-4 on Thursday.
Woodward 6, GAC 4
COLLEGE PARK — Goalie Quad Williams had his second straight game with 15 or more saves, but Greater Atlanta Christian fell just short in a 6-4 loss to Woodward Academy on Thursday.
Will Gary and James Canipe had two goals each for the Spartans (0-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 12, Centennial 11 (OT)
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan pulled out a 12-11 overtime win over Centennial on Thursday.
The Wolves (2-0) were led offensively by Anna Rae Copeland and Audrey LaFramboise. Lilly Nydam and Annabelle Lawson stood out in the Wesleyan defense.
