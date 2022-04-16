SUWANEE — Goalie Sarah Cobb had a 61.9 save percentage Friday night in North Gwinnett’s 14-8 victory over Northview in girls lacrosse.
The North attack was led by Lauren Teav (four goals), Morgan Giesler (three goals, one assist), Landry Rabitsch (two goals), Jaime Salin (one goal), Emma Stewart (one goal), Erin Fischer (one goal), Abby Cooley (one goal) and Emma McIntosh (one goal, one assist).
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain View 16, Brookwood 5
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View rolled to a 16-5 win over Brookwood on Friday.
The Bears’ top performers were Kyle Hennelly (four goals), Connor Barlan (three goals, three assists), Ben McKinney (two goals, two assists), Brad Muehlberger (two goals, one assist), Karon Smith (two goals), Connor Donnelly (two goals), Michael Bowbliss (one goal), Reese Rainey (12-for-15 on faceoffs), Anderson Kesinger (10 saves) and Jordan Cofield (five ground balls).
Collins Hill 11, Grayson 9
SUWANEE — Collins Hill edged Grayson 11-9 on Friday.
The Eagles were led by Josh Goode (five goals, one assist, two groundballs), Justin Martin (two goals, seven groundballs), Ilyas Muhammad (one goal), Josh Sodje (one goal, one assist, two groundballs), Brandon Young (one goal), Wyatt Dasher (one goal, one assist, two groundballs), Asher Sutton (one groundball), Damon Mask (three groundballs), Dorian Bowman (three groundballs), goalie John Tillman (eight saves) and Nathan Rome (50 percent faceoff wins).
