SUWANEE — North Gwinnett opened the boys lacrosse season with an 8-6 victory over Walton, the 2022 state runner-up in Class AAAAAAA-AAAAAA, on Monday.

Goalie Trey Cohron had an impressive game with 16 saves on 22 shots, and his defense produced nine takeaways, led by three from Luke Warren.

