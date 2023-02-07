SUWANEE — North Gwinnett opened the boys lacrosse season with an 8-6 victory over Walton, the 2022 state runner-up in Class AAAAAAA-AAAAAA, on Monday.
Goalie Trey Cohron had an impressive game with 16 saves on 22 shots, and his defense produced nine takeaways, led by three from Luke Warren.
Five players combined for the Bulldogs’ eight goals, and Mason Tolar won 50 percent of his faceoffs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grayson 10, Brookwood 4
LOGANVILLE — Grayson posted a 10-4 win over Brookwood on Monday.
Mack Trentini scored three goals for Brookwood, and Landon Lofters scored one.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 19, Mount Pisgah 4
JOHNS CREEK — Mountain View rolled to a 19-4 win in Monday’s season opener at Mount Pisgah.
Sophia Nunez led the victory with four goals and four draw controls, while Valeria Riveras, Phoenix Nguyen and Connely Christman scored three goals each. The defense was led by Alex Herman (two groundballs) and Riveras (four groundballs).
