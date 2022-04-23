SUGAR HILL — Mountain View’s girls lacrosse team capped the regular season with a 16-3 victory at Lanier on Friday.
The Bears (11-6, 5-1 area), who finish as Area 7-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA runner-up, will host River Ridge in the state playoff opener Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Eleven Bears scored in the win over Lanier, led by Mina Muirhead’s three goals and two assists. Phoenix Nguyen, Anna Ramsden and Lindsey Bowbliss each had two goals and an assist. Sarah Castor, Caylor Christman, Kathryn Hennelly, Alex Herman, Mallory Myers, Amina Plummer and Tyler Scott added a goal each.
Bears goalie Pilar Pendleton made five saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain View 12, Lanier 2
SUGAR HILL — Kyle Hennelly had five goals, and Connor Barlan had a goal and six assists Friday as state playoff-bound Mountain View defeated Lanier 12-2 in the regular-season finale.
The Bears also got offense from Brad Muehlberger (one goal, one assist), Connor Donnelly (two goals), Jackson Gurewitz (two goals), Michael Bowbliss (one goal), Jordan Cofield (one assist), Ben McKinney (one assist) and Karon Smith (one assist).
The defense was led by Nick Robertson (four ground balls). Goalie Anderson Kesinger made 12 saves and posted a shutout in the second half.
