LOGANVILLE — Mountain View’s girls lacrosse team outlasted Grayson for a 19-14 victory Tuesday behind big games from Mina Muirhead and Anna Ramsden.
Muirhead had seven goals and an assist, and Ramsden had five goals and two assists. Mallory Myers, Phoenix Nguyen and Sophia Nunez chipped in two goals each, while Lindsey Bowbliss had a goal, an assist and six draw controls.
The Bears are 4-5 on the season.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 10, Brookwood 7
SNELLVILLE — Mill Creek pulled away in a game tied at halftime for a 10-7 victory over Brookwood on Tuesday.
Lexi Tinker led the win with five goals, Lauren Dobbs scored twice and Aislinn Pendergast, Bella Hoge and Morgan Vasseur had a goal each. The Hawks also got assists from Alyssa Lewis and Avery Finley.
Mill Creek’s defense was led by Pendergast (three caused turnovers), Vasseur (two caused turnovers), Finley (two caused turnovers), Anne Friese (two caused turnovers), Katie Patria (two caused turnovers), Dobbs (one caused turnover) and Lewis (one caused turnover).
Amelia King made four saves and Macie Pennebaker made five saves in the net for Mill Creek (7-2, 2-0).
Triniti Cassidy scored four of Brookwood’s goals, while Alexis Scoggins, Ella Fornek and Madison Catoggio had a goal each. Broncos goalie Aja Thomas made 13 saves to keep her team close.
Peachtree Ridge 14, Collins Hill 5
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge pulled away for a 14-5 victory over Collins Hill on Tuesday.
Jadyn Hairston scored three goals and forced four turnovers for Collins Hill, which also got a goal each from Lawna Henry and Camilla Cruzado.
Buford 12, Archer 9
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford pulled out a 12-9 win over Archer on Tuesday.
The Wolves (2-6) got four goals, an assist and three draw controls from Kylee Kangas, two goals, one assist and nine draw controls from Jordyn Olivo and an assist and four draw controls from Heather West. Avery Tredwell contributed a goal on one shot and six groundballs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 10, Cambridge 3
BUFORD — A big fourth quarter keyed Buford’s 10-3 win over Cambridge on Tuesday.
Evan Leonardo (four goals, one assist), Zack Salo (two goals, one assist), Jackson Rhodes (three assists), Matthew Scruggs (two goals), Nash Perry (one goal) nad Noah Steinbrecher (one goal) led the Buford offense.
Goalie Matthew Canavan made 10 saves, and the Wolves’ defense was led by Davis Peek, Jameson Hynds, Carson Perry, Ben Martin, Jordan Castro, Dawson Andrew, Jayden Franklin and Khian Owen.
BASEBALL
Lanier 12, Providence 7
LILBURN — Lanier defeated Providence Christian 12-7 on Tuesday.
Caleb Lee (3-for-5, two runs, two stolen bases), Kennan Sukkert (2-for-4, run, two stolen bases) and Connor Jones (1-for-3, run, walk) were Providence’s top hitters. Storm pitcher Carson Tillotson went four innings, scattering six hits and four earned runs. He struck out two.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron tops Mountain View
DACULA — Hebron Christian shot 168 Tuesday at Hamilton Mill for a 31-stroke victory over Mountain View.
Jack Randolph led the Lions with a 39.
Providence beats St. Francis
JOHNS CREEK — Providence Christian posted a score of 168 Tuesday at RiverPines, good for a 13-stroke victory over St. Francis.
Jack Greene’s 38 was the Storm’s low score.
