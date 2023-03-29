DACULA — Mountain View took over first place in Area 1 boys lacrosse with an 11-4 victory over Parkview on Tuesday.
Connor Barlan led the Bears’ offense with seven goals and one assist, while goalie Anderson Kesinger made an eye-catching 24 saves.
Owen Miller (two goals), Bradley Muehlberger (one goal, one assist), Payton Westcott (one goal) and Kyren Fields (one assist) also contributed in the win.
The matchup was played at Rabbit Hill Park, where the Mountain View seniors played youth lacrosse.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rabun Gap 14, Brookwood 4
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 14-4 to Rabun Gap on Tuesday.
The Broncos (4-11) were led by Mason Saunders (two goals), Elijah Bryant (one goal, one assist) and Mack Trentini (one goal).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 11, Parkview 6
DACULA — Mountain View pulled out an 11-6 win over Parkview in area play Tuesday.
Goalie Minnie Picklesimer made 10 saves in the victory, while Sophia Nunez (four goals, two assists) and Phoenix Nguyen (three goals, two assists) sparked the offense. Julysa Hyde (five draw controls, one forced turnover), Hannah Booker (one forced turnover, three groundballs) and Georgia Meyers (one forced turnover, three groundballs) also played well for the Bears (8-4).
