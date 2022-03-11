HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls lacrosse team outlasted South Forsyth 18-12 on Thursday.
Lauren Dobbs had four goals and two assists, and Lexi Tinker had five goals to lead Mill Creek’s offense. Alyssa Lewis had three goals, Avery Finley and Aislinn Pendergast scored twice each and Katheryn Wilson and Anne Friese added a goal each.
Goalie Macie Pennebaker had five saves as the Hawks improved to 6-2 on the season.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 20, McIntosh 16
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Six different players scored Thursday in Wesleyan’s 20-16 win over McIntosh.
The Wolves are 9-0 overall and 4-0 in area play.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 16, Mountain View 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek dominated Mountain View in a 16-0 victory on Thursday.
Andrew Duffy (three goals, one assist), Bray Maglovsky (three goals, one assist), Jack Miller (two goals, two assists, five groundballs), Westin Baker (three goals) and Sam Harkins (two goals, one assists) led the Hawks’ attack.
Mill Creek got stellar defense from Lennon Connolly (two forced turnovers) and Rocco Garcia (two forced turnovers), while goalie Brayden Williams made four saves.
Johns Creek 16, Peachtree Ridge 3
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge fell 16-3 to Johns Creek on Thursday.
