SUGAR HILL — Mill Creek’s girls lacrosse team coasted to a 17-2 victory at Lanier on Monday.
Lexi Tinker and Elligrace Mitchell had three goals each for the Hawks (13-4, 5-0). Tinker had an assist, and both had a draw control.
The Hawks’ other top performers included Bella Hoge (one goal, two assists), Alyssa Lewis (one goal, one assist, two caused turnovers), Lauren Dobbs (one goal, one assist, one draw control), Aislinn Pendergast (one goal, four draw controls, one caused turnover), Morgan Vasseur (one goal, three draw controls), Avery Finley (one goal, two draw controls), Katheryn Wilson (one goal, one caused turnover), Kendall Wilson (one goal, one caused turnover), Katie Roper (one goal, one caused turnover), Anne Friese (one goal) and Olivia Dean (one goal).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Collins Hill 16, Gainesville 5
SUWANEE — Collins Hill rolled to a 16-5 win over Gainesville on Monday.
The Eagles were led by Cassidy Robinson (two saves), Morgan Hale (one goal), Camilla Cruzado (six goals), Allie Ehrlich (three goals, four draw controls), Amina Wade (one goal), Kennedy Jones (one goal), Jadyn Hairston (three goals), Haley Lambeth (five saves) and Delanie Hunt (one goal).
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 12, Duluth 6
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood claimed a 12-6 win over Duluth on Monday.
The Broncos (6-10, 2-3) got four goals from Mack Trentini and three goals each from Mason Saunders and Erik Fornek. Joshua Castillo and DeShawn Ecols added a goal each.
