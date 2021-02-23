BUFORD — Mill Creek pulled out a 10-9, triple-overtime victory over host Buford in boys lacrosse Tuesday night thanks to a game-winning goal from Westin Baker.
Max Calabrese led the Hawks with four assists, joining multiple goal scorers Andrew Duffy (three goals), Nick Kava (two goals) and Baker (two goals) . Parker Emmett (one goal), Nick Winter (one goal) and Ed Downey (one goal) added to the offensive success.
“This was a huge team win,” Mill Creek boys coach Alan Tallman said. “We respect the heck out that club. There's so much familiarity with players and coaches, so there's not a lot of secrets or deception. The last two years, this game has been about one thing — grit.
“We had a number of guys step up big on both sides of the ball, but Andrew Duffy really came up big with a hat trick, and his last goal was very timely deep in the fourth. And Westin Baker played with absolute ice in his veins coming off the bench to score the go-ahead goal in regulation and the winner in the third OT. Senior captain Max Calabrese played with great poise, dishing out 4 assists.”
Goalie Brayden Williams also was a key to the win, making 17 saves.
“Defensively, I thought we were pretty sound executing our plan, but hats off to the Buford kids for finding the cage and winning their matchups when they needed to,” Tallman said. “Brayden Williams was lights out for us again with 17 saves.”
Buford (2-2) was led by Mikey Canavan (three goals, one assist), Jackson Rhodes (three goals, one assist), Nash Perry (one goal, one assist), Ashton Daniels (one goal) and Zach Salo (one goal).
BOYS LACROSSE
GAC 19, Chamblee 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian improved to 2-0 in Area 1 with a 19-0 win over Chamblee on Tuesday.
The Spartans (2-2) got a second straight game of perfection in the faceoff circle from Aidan Bailey.
The offense was led by Na’im Moss (four goals, one assist), Parker Quisling (two goals, two assists), Joseph Rose (two goals, three assists), Mason Duriez (two goals, four assists) and James Canipe (three goals).
Woodward 10, Wesleyan 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 10-3 to Woodward Academy on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lambert 9, Mountain View 7
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View fell 9-7 to visiting Lambert on Tuesday.
The Bears (3-1) got two goals each from Maria Palomba, Lily Clawson and Olivia Dickerson, as well as a goal and an assist from Aly Reece. Goalie Pilar Pendleton made eight saves.
North Gwinnett 17, Grayson 8
LOGANVILLE — North Gwinnett defeated host Grayson 17-8 on Tuesday.
